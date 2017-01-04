The films will battle for the Original Screenplay award alongside Loving and Hell or High Water, while Arrival, Deadpool, Fences, Hidden Figures, and Nocturnal Animals will go up against each other for the Adapted Screenplay accolade.

In the Documentary Screenplay category, Author: The JT LeRoy Story, Command and Control, and Zero Days will battle for the award.

All of the winners, including the TV categories which were announced last month (Dec16), will be unveiled during simultaneous Writers Guild of America (WGA) ceremonies, which honour the writers behind the hits, in Los Angeles and New York on 19 February (17).