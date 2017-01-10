The movies will go up against Doctor Strange and Sully for the Best Live Action Motion Picture prize, while Finding Dory, Moana, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, and Kubo and the Two Strings are nominated for Best Animated Motion Picture.

In the Television Movie or Miniseries category, 11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole, Black Mirror: San Junipero, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, The Night Manager: Episode 1, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story will compete for the best sound prize, while episodes from Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Mr. Robot, Stranger Things, and Westworld received nods for the TV series sound award.

Production mixer John Pritchett will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award, while director/actor Jon Favreau will be feted with the CAS Filmmaker Award at the Bunker Hill Ballroom awards gala in Los Angeles on 18 February (17).

La La Land is dominating awards season this year after breaking records at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17) by picking up all seven awards the movie musical was nominated for.