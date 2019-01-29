Kyrie Irving is set to star in a horror flick inspired by an infamous haunted hotel.
According to Variety, the 26-year-old NBA player - who recently appeared in the 2018 sports comedy 'Uncle Drew' - will star and be an executive producer in the untitled film, and the Boston Celtics star has revealed that he ''connected'' with the plot of the movie ''immediately''.
Imagine Entertainment is basing the plot of the highly-anticipated flick on the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, which is notorious with travelling NBA teams and even had an article in the Players' Tribune, and some basketball stars even refuse to stay there because of its haunted atmosphere.
Irving said: ''Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately. To work with Brian Grazer is a dream come true, and I'm excited to bring this project to life with the Imagine Entertainment team.''
The Skirvin hotel was famously built in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The film is set to be produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairman Brian Grazer and 'Now You See Me's' Bobby Cohen who confessed that he knew the film would work because it is ''fascinatingly relevant''.
Cohen added: ''I'd heard rumours about the Skirvin before, but once we realized that by coupling the deliciously eerie with the fascinatingly relevant, we were on to something big with this one. Kyrie is an ideal collaborator and this is a great movie to make with Imagine.''
The upcoming project will be developed as a satirical horror and will tap in to the Skirvin Hotel's spooky folklore.
