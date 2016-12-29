Kylie Jenner has raised her ''style game''.

The reality TV megastar says she's ''amped up'' her look and credited her new stylist, Jill Jacobs, for inspiring her to put even more effort into her fashion choices.

Kylie, 19, wrote on her website thekyliejenner.com: ''I've really upped my style game over the past few months. That's thanks to Jill Jacobs! I feel like she's really amped up my look and I get SO excited when we do fittings. She always pulls the coolest stuff.''

The social media mogul and her stylist collaborate on a range of ultra cool ensembles but Jill showered praise on Kylie for her natural instinct when it comes to fashion.

She said: ''She might text me images of things she thinks are cool as a sense of inspo and I run with it. If something really stands out to me, I'll grab it too. She has a great sense of style, so I love bringing fresh options to the table for us to work with.

''The best part is the endless range of styles. Some days I'm pulling sweats, some days gowns. It keeps my job interesting,''

Jill added that she'll often reject outfits that are too skimpy because she doesn't think Kylie needs them to ooze sex appeal.

She told PEOPLE: ''A lot of times people show me ultra-sexy, barely-there options thinking it's Kylie's vibe. What they don't realize is it's Kylie that is making what she wears sexy; it's not just the clothes. I've never seen anyone look as dope and effortlessly sexy in a simple dress and sneakers--or sweats, for that matter--as she does.''