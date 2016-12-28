Kylie Jenner ''hates'' what the winter months do to her face.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who launched her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics earlier this year after working on her brand for over two years - has admitted although she enjoys the colder weather she dislikes its impact on her skin.

Speaking about her pet hates on her website thekyliejenner.com, the beauty mogul said: ''Even though I love winter, I hate what the colder temps do to my face!''

And the teen entrepreneur has revealed she ''can't stand'' how ''dull'' and dry her skin feels when the temperature drops.

She continued: ''I can't stand dry, dull skin, so I'm all about any product that keeps my skin feeling hydrated and soft.''

Meanwhile, the television personality - who is currently dating 'Rack City' rapper Tyga, who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his former partner Blac Chyna - has taken to her website to reveal her fashion, beauty and dietary preferences in a section titled 'This of That'.

She wrote: ''Push-up or sports bra? Chocolate or vanilla? Hair up or down? Some of my preferences may surprise you. Check out my favourites below!''

And the brunette beauty has revealed she prefers to wear a push-up bra rather than a sports bra.

Kylie shared a picture of her adorning a pale pink cropped top and matching knicker combination from PrettyLittleThing.com, alongside an image of her sporting a red lace underwear set, which she has circled in red with ''THAT'' emblazoned across the picture, to reveal the asset-enhancing undergarment is her favourite piece of lingerie.

Although the star has revealed she prefers to wear revealing underwear, she has admitted she prefers to be slightly more covered on the beach and would much rather don an all-in-one swimsuit instead of a bikini.