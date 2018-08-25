We Came as Romans singer Kyle Pavone has died at the age of 28.

News of the lead vocalist's death has been confirmed by the rock band's official Twitter account, although a cause of death has not yet been given.

A statement from the American band said: ''Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates.

''All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.''

The band's Instagram account also features the glowing tribute to the singer.

We Came as Romans - which has seen multiple line-up changes over the years - have encouraged fans to donate to charities rather than buying flowers.

The post reads: ''Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans. Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. 'Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?' (sic)''

Pavone joined the band in 2008 and they were set to go on tour with fellow rock band Bullet for My Valentine in September.