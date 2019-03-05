Kristoff St. John has been laid to rest following a funeral service organised by his ex-wife Mia St. John.
Kristoff St. John has been laid to rest.
The 'Young & the Restless' actor died at the age of 52 early last month and on Monday (04.03.19) his friends and family, including his beloved dog Brando, gathered at a church in Westlake Village, California, to say their final farewells at a service organised by his ex-wife, Mia St. John.
The funeral included a performance by R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and a slideshow of images of Kristoff, The Blast reports.
However, the actor's fiancee, Kseniya Mikhaleva, was unable to attend as she was unable to get an emergency visa approved to travel from Moscow, Russia, to the US in time.
The 25-year-old model - who got engaged to Kristoff in September 2018 - admitted her ''heart was broken'' at missing the service.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I want to be with him, his family, and his friends.
''Several weeks ago I applied for an 'emergency' visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved. Answer was 'No.' My heart is broken.
''I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart, and realize that I don't have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave. It is not right, not fair.(sic)''
After the service, the actor was buried at a nearby cemetery next to his son Julian, who took his own life in 2014 at the age of 24.
Kristoff was pronounced dead at his home on February 3 after police responded to calls of a possible alcohol overdose.
An autopsy was performed on the star's remains, but a cause of death has been deferred until toxicology results are in.
