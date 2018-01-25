Kristin Cavallari is adding homeware items to her line.

The 31-year-old reality TV has announced she is expanding her brand Uncommon James - which founded in 2017 - to include items such as jewellery dishes, salad tongs and wine glasses, which will be available from March.

Alongside a picture of herself from a photo shoot for the band, she wrote: ''While I'm on the train of announcing what @uncommonjames has in store, I might as well tell you in addition to opening my first store, we'll be launching home goods as well! Think jewelry dishes, salad tongs, wine glasses, and so much more. Also coming March. Stay tuned! #UncommonJames #UncommonJamesHome (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously claimed she started the choker necklace trend.

The former 'Hills' star was known for wearing the accessory during her time on the hit MTV show 'Laguna Beach', and the blonde-haired beauty ''likes to think'' she encouraged people to bring the style back.

She mused: ''I like to think [I started the trend] in my 'Laguna 'days. I wore this black suede band essentially and never took it off and that's cool now! Everything comes back around.''

And the businesswoman is still a ''huge'' fan of the item, and ''loves'' that it has become a ''hot trend'' again.

She explained: ''I'm such a huge choker fan. I love that they're such a hot trend. I love doing it in a more subtle, minimalistic way.''

Kristin - who has sons Camden, five, Jaxon, three, and two-year-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler - revealed Autumn is her favourite time of year because she likes to layer her clothes and jewellery.

Speaking about her fashion hacks for the season, she said: ''I love layering.

''Fall is my favourite [season] because of layering. It's all about layering for me ... Boots, hats, scarves -- the whole thing. I love it so much.

''I love thigh-high boots. And any bootie for that matter.''