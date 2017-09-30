Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o have been linked to the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.

Kristen, 27 and 34-year-old Lupita are among the stars being considered for the re-imagining of the ABC series, which will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, according to Variety.

The original series premiered in 1976 and lasted for five seasons with the late Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, 69, and Jaclyn Smith, 71, starring as the private detectives working for a benefactor named Charlie - voiced by John Forsyth.

Fawcett left the series and was replaced by Cheryl Ladd, 65, and then Shelley Hack, 69, and Tanya Roberts, 61, joined the show later in the series.

The success of the series led to two movie spin-offs starring Drew Barrymore, 42, Cameron Diaz, 44, and Lucy Liu, 48.

'Charlie's Angels' was released in 2000 and grossed around $264 million worldwide with the 2003 sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' earning $259 million.

Forsyth reprised his role as the unseen Charlie in the movie franchise but retired from acting following the movies' release. He died in 2010 at the age of 91.

In 2011, ABC tried to revive the franchise on TV and the Angels were played by Minka Kelly, 36, Rachael Taylor, 32, and Annie Ilonzeh, 33.

The series only lasted one season before it was cancelled by the studio.

Moonlight' actress Janelle Monae, 31, has previously been linked to a role in 43-year-old Banks' reboot of the franchise '

The script for the reboot is yet to be finished but Sony Pictures, who are producing the film, has already reportedly slated a June 2019 release date.