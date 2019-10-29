An ensemble cast of British stars, including Kris Marshall, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson and Kevin Bishop will featured in 'Paul Dodd's Deadly Lunch Break'.
Kris Marshall is to star in new dark comedy 'Paul Dodd's Deadly Lunch Break'.
The impressive ensemble cast of British talent includes Katherine Parkinson, Kevin Bishop and Johnny Vegas with Nick Gillespie on board to direct the movie which focuses on a talent show murder.
Tom Meeten, Mandeep Dhillon, Craig Parkinson, Steve Oram and Pippa Haywood will also feature in the movie.
The film, which has started shooting, tells the story of Paul, a chronic underachiever living in a small market town who is desperate to become famous. However, he plots deadly revenge when his ambitions to become a celebrity are scuppered.
The plot description says: ''When five holier-than-thou, jobs-worthy characters get in his way and cause him to miss his audition, Paul plans deadly revenge, with each wrongdoer dispatched in a suitably fitting manner.
''It's one lunch break, with five spectacular murders in a sparkly spangled suit. Will he pull it off and will he find the fame he's always longed for?''
The feature is Gillespie's second feature-length film, after 2015's 'Tank 432'. Nick teams up with producer Finn Bruce of Belstone Pictures. They are working from a script penned by Brook Driver and Matt White.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
