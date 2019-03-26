Kris Boyson helps Katie Price when she's ''struggling'' with her mental health.

The 30-year-old fitness trainer spoke candidly last week about his own battle with depression and he claims he and his girlfriend offer one another the support they need in their low periods.

Speaking to the latest issue of New! magazine, he said: ''Katie has been in the game a long time but she suffers as well. In fact, she's a prime example of someone who suffers in silence.

''Don't think she's as hard as she appears to be. People think she's tough as nails and she plays up to that because it's her coping mechanism. If she shows any weakness she'll get eaten alive. She may play the game and act hard but criticism and lies really affect her.

''Kate understands the industry more than me but I understand the mental health side of things better, so together we can talk it through when we're struggling.''

The couple's relationship thrust Kris into the public eye last year and he admitted he's found the attention very ''tough''.

He said:'' It's tough for me. My dad asks every single day how I'm coping. Every. Single. Day. I'm painted as a villain by trolls but I'm learning to desensitise myself.''

But one thing that the life coach hasn't had problems adjusting with is sharing his life with Katie's five children.

He said: ''That's not a problem. It's Kate's family and I love being around the kids.''

Kris began suffering from depression when he was just 21 years old and admitted that, at his lowest point, he threw himself into the path of a moving car.

He said: ''One night, after I'd been suffering for about two years, I went for dinner with friends and had an out-of-body experience. I felt like I was in a nightmare. The only thing I could do to get out of this nightmare - and I've only ever told my parents and a couple of close friends this - was run into the road into an oncoming car. That was rock bottom. I thought it would end the pain. Thankfully, my cousin intervened to stop me. I wasn't thinking about suicide. I just didn't want to feel how I felt any more. I wanted the pain to stop.''