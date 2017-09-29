Krept & Konan have released the first two tracks from their mixtapes '7 Days' and '7 Nights'.

The British rap duo - whose real names are Casyo Johnson and Karl Wilson - have decided to release new material and the accompanying music videos simultaneously, with both tracks, 'Wo Wo Wo' and 'For Me', debuting on BBC 1Xtra.

'7 Days' and '7 Night's represent a landmark moment for the UK's music industry, with no homegrown artist having ever previously released two mixtapes on the same day.

The new tunes are intended to represent the two distinctly different sounds of Krept & Konan.

'7 Days', for example, features a harder edge and gritty club records, as well as guest appearances from the likes of J Hus, Skepta and Stormzy.

On the other hand, '7 Nights' boasts a smoother, sultry sound, with Jhene Aiko, Hudson East and Tory Lanez all making cameos on the record.

Krept & Konan released their debut album, 'The Long Way Home', in 2015 and the record entered at Number 1 on the UK R&B Chart and UK Digital Chart.

Since then, the duo have been on a sold out headline UK tour, as well as a pan European double headline tour with Ty Dolla $ign.

Konan previously claimed that although their early success has increased the expectations surrounding their music, they both feel as though they thrive on pressure.

Speaking previously, the hip-hop star explained: ''I feel like we win when we're under pressure.

''We're hard workers as it is so there being under pressure just pushes us to our limits. I feel like pressure is a good thing. Having pressure is just a bonus for us, because we can't lose. We can't afford to lose. We've got to get this right, we've got to win.''