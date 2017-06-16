Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hutter considers Twitter to be a ''very banal'' platform.

The electronic music band was formed by Ralf and Florian Schneider in 1969 in Germany and they changed the face of pop music with their unique sound and visuals.

Although always pioneers of new technology in their music, Ralf is not a pioneer of new internet trends and he finds the social media platform to be a boring pursuit.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Ralf said: ''We just give information about our touring. It's basically very banal. Too much nonsense.''

Ralf, 70, wishes people were more excited about the possibilities for new music and art rather than spending their time tweeting.

He added: ''People a long time ago had difficulties finding the sensitivity of electronics. But when you go and see your doctor and he does a heart test, it is electronics that are very sensitive to this. It's the same with an instrument. That's why we should use the tools of today's society to create music - otherwise it is just antique.''

The group had a number of successful albums where they developed a style of so-called ''robot pop'' which combined electronic music with pop melodies and repetitive rhythms.

Despite their success, in 2008 fellow founding member Florian quit the band and the two haven't really spoken to each other since then.

Now the group consists of Ralf, Fritz Hilpert, Henning Schmitz and Falk Grieffenhagen but despite starting out in the late 1960s Ralf claims the nothing has really changed in the music industry.

He said: ''Basically nothing has changed. It's still all about composition.

''And for the last 50 years, it has always been like this. There have always been speakers all around - radio speakers, televisions.

''A little more now, but then again it's about the intensity. All the rest is just noise.''