The 19-year-old has launched a website for his Sniper Gang clothing line, which also features new music and upcoming tour dates.

Kodak Black will use the site to post blog articles about himself and his life and he has also launched a mobile app that allows his fans to stay up to date with his projects.

The new website comes a month after he was extradited to South Carolina in December (16) to face sexual battery charges following a two-month stint in a Florida jail.

The Skrt hitmaker pleaded no contest to misdemeanour charges of possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and was sentenced to 120 days behind bars in September (16). He was extradited to South Carolina to face a criminal sexual conduct charge after he was accused of committing sexual battery at a Florence hotel in February (16).

His attorney previously insisted he is confident his client will be found innocent.