Kit Harrington's wife refused to speak to him for days after he told her the ending to 'Game of Thrones' - even though she had asked him to tell her.
The 32-year-old actor plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama, which is due to air its eighth and final season in April this year, and his spouse Rose Leslie portrayed his on-screen lover Ygritte until season four when she was killed off in a devastating plot twist.
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) recently admitted that fans won't be satisfied by the finale, and though Kit teased it will be ''groundbreaking'', judging by his wife's reaction it may come as a shock to fans of the show.
Speaking to Tom & Daisy on KISS Breakfast, Kit said: ''I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days. And she'd asked!''
However, the 'Gunpowder' star confessed he's enjoying keeping it a secret.
He said: ''It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. Yeah, I think it's gonna be groundbreaking.''
Kit - who married Rose in June last year - admitted that he won't be fully ''satisfied'' until he's watched the last episode.
Asked whether he was pleased with how the show comes to an end, he said: ''It's a weird one to answer that, I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not.
''I don't think it's about happy or sad really.
''I'm satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it.''
Kit also ruled out Jon starring in the prequel series, which stars Naomi Watts, and is the work of Jane Goldman and 'GoT' author George R.R. Martin.
Asked if it's a possibility, he said: ''No. I can tell you that, no. I have nothing to do with the prequels. I hope it goes very well for them, and I can't wait to watch it.''
