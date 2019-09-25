'Killing Eve' actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of 'Cruella' in an as-yet-unconfirmed role alongside Emma Stone's take on the classic Disney villain.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of 'Cruella'.
The 'Killing Eve' actress - who played MI6 worker Elena on the hugely popular BBC drama - is set to star alongside Emma Stone in the upcoming Cruella de Vil live action prequel.
Disney has already confirmed Stone will portray the classic '101 Dalmatians' villain in the upcoming film, while variety report Howell-Baptiste has signed on.
Her role is yet to be revealed, while she will appear alongside the likes of Dame Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry with 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie at the helm.
The movie is currently in production and it will focus on the origins of de Vil - who, in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians', tries to steal Roger and Anita's Dalmatian puppies to complete her dog fur coat.
Tony McNamara has written the most recent version of the script, with a previous draft coming from Dana Fox.
Kirstin Burr, Marc Platt and Andrew Gunn are all on board as producers for the film, which is set to hit screens in December 2020.
Little else is known about the plot of upcoming film, which follows the life of a young Cruella, although it has been claimed that the project will have an 80s punk vibe.
Although Howell-Baptiste is best known for her 'Killing Eve' role alongside Sandra Oh, she has also appeared on CBS All Access series 'Why Women Kill' following previous credits in the likes of fantasy comedy 'The Good Place' and funny drama 'Barry'.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
JPEGMAFIA is back already with his newest record 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' and we doubt anyone could've seen this coming.
They release album 'Destruction/Reconstruction' on September 20th 2019.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...