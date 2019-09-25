Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of 'Cruella'.

The 'Killing Eve' actress - who played MI6 worker Elena on the hugely popular BBC drama - is set to star alongside Emma Stone in the upcoming Cruella de Vil live action prequel.

Disney has already confirmed Stone will portray the classic '101 Dalmatians' villain in the upcoming film, while variety report Howell-Baptiste has signed on.

Her role is yet to be revealed, while she will appear alongside the likes of Dame Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry with 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie at the helm.

The movie is currently in production and it will focus on the origins of de Vil - who, in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians', tries to steal Roger and Anita's Dalmatian puppies to complete her dog fur coat.

Tony McNamara has written the most recent version of the script, with a previous draft coming from Dana Fox.

Kirstin Burr, Marc Platt and Andrew Gunn are all on board as producers for the film, which is set to hit screens in December 2020.

Little else is known about the plot of upcoming film, which follows the life of a young Cruella, although it has been claimed that the project will have an 80s punk vibe.

Although Howell-Baptiste is best known for her 'Killing Eve' role alongside Sandra Oh, she has also appeared on CBS All Access series 'Why Women Kill' following previous credits in the likes of fantasy comedy 'The Good Place' and funny drama 'Barry'.