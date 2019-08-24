Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson didn't enjoy singing at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding because there had been so many changes requested for their performance of 'Stand By Me'.

The Gospel troupe gained global recognition when they sung a unique version of Ben E. King's hit at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last May, but it difficult for their leader to relax and take in the special moment because she was too concerned with getting the performance just right.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Karen said: ''I am going to be absolutely honest with you.

''That version of the song was the 12th version because we kept doing the wrong thing.

''We were going backwards and forwards and the response was, 'No.'

''It was a real journey of getting to that version so on the day I wasn't really enjoying the song.''

Karen had no idea that the millions of viewers watching at home were actually in awe of the tear-jerking rendition they pulled off.

Meanwhile, the choir performed a lullaby specially for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6 .

Karen said: ''It's a royal baby so we touched on those words a little bit. But I think more than anything it's the blessing that we sing of the baby. 'May your dreams be high as the open sky, may your hope be filled as the ocean wide, as I sing you this lullaby.'

''To me those are powerful words and that's what we really wish and hope for the baby.''

The group landed a Sony record deal as a result of the wedding and have been touring the UK, but they remain humble and Karen admitted that it's ''weird'' being recognised on the streets but still living a normal life and that she doesn't like signing autographs to friends and family because she doesn't consider herself to be any different to them.