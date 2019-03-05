Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy has died.

The grappler's passing at the age of 61 has been confirmed by his friend, wrestling promoter David Herro though it is unclear what the former sportsman - whose real name was Christopher Alan Pallies - died from.

David wrote on Facebook: ''Today we lost a legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me.''

Bundy famously took part in Wrestlemania's first-ever steel cage match in 1986 but lost the bout to Hulk Hogan, and his former opponent took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

He wrote: ''Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy's passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH (sic)''

A number of other WWE stars have paid tribute to Bundy - who turned to comedy and acting when he quit the ring in 1995 - and remembered his kindness.

Mick Foley tweeted: ''Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986.''

Kevin Owens also recalled his first meeting with Bundy.

He wrote: ''I met King Kong Bundy in 1999. I had just started training and was helping out backstage at the show he was on. I'll always remember him being really funny and just such a great guy. I wish I had been lucky enough to cross paths with him again. My thoughts go out to his family.''

Big E sent his respects to the late star's family.

He wrote: ''Rest In Peace to the true master of the Five Count. Condolences to his loved ones. #KingKongBundy (sic)''

Rusev tweeted: ''Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP (sic)''

Veteran wrestler Rikishi paid tribute to his ''friend''.

He posted: ''''#KingKongBundy ￼going to miss you my friend !!! Thank you for paving the way #RestEasy #WweLegend (sic)''