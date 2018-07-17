Kimberley Walsh says Cheryl is ''doing really well'' following her split from Liam Payne.

The 36-year-old singer has been supporting her former Girls Aloud bandmate and close friend as she tries to get over her separation from the 24-year-old pop hunk - with whom she has 16-month-old son Bear - after two years together, and says they have been spending quality time together with their sons who are a similar age.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (17.07.18), Kimberley - who has two sons, Bobby, three, and 19-month-old Cole, with her husband Justin Scott - said: ''It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well and we've both got young boys the same age.

''We get together all the time. I was there last week for a barbecue. Just seeing the kids playing together is nice. We're going through this new stage of our lives.''

Kimberley recently claimed that music industry pressures contributed to the pair's split, and suggested that the former One Direction member's touring schedule for his solo career was tough on the 'Parachute' hitmaker.

She said: ''She's doing great but I guess it's just hard, isn't it? When you have a baby your whole being and your whole world changes. And for her having a relationship in the public eye just makes it even harder, and his (Liam's) career obviously takes him out of the country for long periods, so it's hard. But she's doing great.''

Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts also gave an update on how Cheryl is coping after the split when she was a guest on 'Loose Women'.

She said recently: ''She's on the mend, she's good''.

Liam and Cheryl announced their split in a statement on July 1, insisting that their 16-month-old son Bear would remain their priority and focus.

Liam released a statement on Twitter which read:''Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going out separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to take. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate out as through this together.''

Cheryl was previously married to former England soccer player Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 and then to French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2016 to 2018.