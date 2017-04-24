Kim Zolciak Biermann's son has suffered ''traumatic injuries'' after being bitten by a dog.

The 38-year-old reality star - who raises kids Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, five, Kash, four, and three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with husband Kroy Biermann - pulled out of her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Sunday (23.04.17) following a ''living nightmare'' when little Kash was taken to hospital following the terrifying incident.

Kim shared a photo of Kroy holding her bedridden son's hand in hospital and wrote on Instagram: ''I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare.

My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up.''

The youngster underwent an operation but his family are hopeful he will be allowed to return home in the coming days.

Kim continued: ''Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.

''Due to this I will not be on 'WWHL' tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.''

It is unclear where the incident took place, or who the dog belonged to.