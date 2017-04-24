Kim Zolciak Biermann's son is ''doing much better'' after sustaining ''traumatic injuries'' from a dog attack.

The 38-year-old reality star's daughter Brielle, 20, has taken to Twitter to assure her followers that her four-year-old brother Kash is on the mend following the horrific ordeal.

In response to a fan asking how the youngster was on the micro-blogging site, she replied: ''thank u he is doing MUCH better! (sic)''

Kim - who also raises Ariana, 15, KJ, five, and three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with husband Kroy Biermann - pulled out of her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Sunday (23.04.17) following the ''living nightmare'' when little Kash was taken to hospital.

Kim shared a photo of Kroy holding her bedridden son's hand in hospital and wrote on Instagram: ''I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare.

My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. (sic)''

Kash underwent an operation and his family are hopeful he will be allowed to return home in the coming days.

Kim continued: ''Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.

''Due to this I will not be on 'WWHL' tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home. (sic)''

It is still unclear where the incident took place, or who the dog belonged to.