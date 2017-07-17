Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still coping with the effects of a stroke in 2015.

The 39-year-old star - who raises kids Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, five, Kash, four, and three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with husband Kroy Biermann - had to end her stint on 'Dancing With the Stars' in September 2015 and though she is ''almost fully recovered'' now, she admits she still occasionally encounters problems with her speech as a result of the attack, which sees part of the blood supply to the brain cut off.

Kim shared a message about identifying the symptoms of a stroke which she'd received from her daughter Brielle and urged her followers to take note because it could happen to anyone.

She wrote: ''''As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015 and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't 'right' with me I remember him yelling, 'Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!' It's TRUE!.

''And Im so thankful for everyone's quick thinking. I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team.

''I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesn't come out) but I feel great!! I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!! (sic)''

The message urged people to seek medical help if a person is unable to smile, raise both hands or say a simple sentence, and also to check the afflicted person's tongue as it being ''crooked'' can also be a symptom of stroke.

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star previously admitted her kids thought she was doing ''Jim Carrey impressions'' when she had her stroke as she was unable to feel her face or tongue.

She recalled: ''I bent down to hug my son KJ and all of a sudden my left hand went numb. It was like a million ants were crawling over my body.

''I'm always joking around with my kids. I do these Jim Carrey impersonations with my face and my daughter Brielle thought I was doing that! She said, 'Mom, cut it out, you're not funny.' ''