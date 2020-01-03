Kim Zolciak-Biermann has issued a reminder for how ''important'' it is to wear safety helmets after one ''saved'' her son from serious injuries after a go-kart crash.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants people to ''understand the importance'' of wearing safety helmets after her young son was ''saved'' by one in a scary go-kart crash.
The 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (02.01.20) to document the incident outside of their family home, which involved her six-year-old son Kane, whose father Kroy Biermann found him by a ''huge pile of rocks'' and had to ''flip'' him out of the kart.
The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star also revealed that she had a ''dream'' that Kane needed to be ''in the middle'' of her other two son's KJ, eight, and Krash, seven, on their karting trip.
In a series of clips, Kim recalled: ''The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighbourhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts.
''I'm very intuitive so before we go, I said to Kroy that Kane needs to be in the middle between KJ and Kash.
''Everyone knows I'm the nervous Nelly in the family - I'm very protective - so my kids are my whole life and I'm always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There's no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle.''
She continued: ''So, they're riding around our neighbourhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang.
''And I was like, 'Kroy, what was that?' And he's like, 'I don't know.' I start losing my s*** and I said, 'Kroy I think he's over there.'
''There's this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there.
''All of a sudden my husband starts to lose his s**t.
''I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down.''
Kim - who also has children Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 18, and Kane's twin Kaia - was left ''distraught'' by the accident, and has called on everyone to wear safety helmets when they are out riding.
She concluded: ''I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they're on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart.
''It ultimately saved Kane's life.
''I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried.''
The go-kart crash comes three years after Kash was attacked by a dog and had to undergo an operation for his ''traumatic injuries''.
