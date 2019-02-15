TV star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has revealed she hopes her daughters resist the temptation to have plastic surgery.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann hopes her daughters resist the temptation to have plastic surgery.
The 40-year-old TV star - who has kids Brielle, 21, Ariana, 17, Kroy, seven, Kash, six, and five-year-olds Kaia and Kane - has undergone surgery herself, but is keen for her children to resist following suit.
She shared: ''I'm very open with my children on that.
''I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you're done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that's what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.''
Kim - who originally rose to prominence on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' - feels the pressure young girls now face is ''heartbreaking''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Ariana, now, she's lost, like, 30 lbs. She works out at the gym every day. She's itty-bitty tiny. She's really kind of come into her own.
''But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side ... they're, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she's like, 'I'm fat, and I'm this...' and it's just hard, and it's heartbreaking.
''People on Instagram, especially, are so f***ing rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, 'You're fat, you've always been fat...' just horrible, mean, mean things.
''Now, they're saying all she does is Photoshop her pictures, because she's not that small. It's a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.''
