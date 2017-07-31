Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been left ''utterly disgusted'' after someone complained she was not taking care of her dogs.

The 39-year-old star insists she's splashed out more than $3,000 looking after her rescue puppies, Shiloh, Sage and Stella, so was shocked when an unknown person reported her to animal control.

Speaking on her Snapchat while holding the business card of an animal service centre, she said: ''Apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control centre on my dogs today and say they were not being taken care of.

''I am utterly f**king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this.

''Of course, we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of.''

Following the accusation, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has vowed to refrain from ever posting any pictures of her four-legged friends on social media again.

She added: ''I will no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer.''

Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to show off her new pups and told her fans she will be regularly updating them with news about her canines.

She wrote: ''Follow our little babes @shilohsagestella to get updates!! To left is Sage (I think I'm keeping her) in the middle is Stella and to the right is Shiloh they will be up for adoption soon stay tuned!! (sic)''

Kim's son Kash was attacked by a dog who bit his face in April this year, leaving him with ''very traumatic injuries''.

She posted on Instagram at the time: ''I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare.

''My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. (sic)''

Kim - who also raises kids Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, five, and three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with husband Kroy Biermann - suffered a stroke in 2015 and recently admitted she is still coping with the effects.