Kim Petras has announced she is bringing 'The Clarity Tour' to the UK and Europe next year.

The 27-year-old pop star will play her biggest show to date on British soil at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on 11 February, 2020.

The run kicks off in Amsterdam on January 24, and also includes shows in Dublin, Ireland, Glasgow, Scotland, Birmingham and Manchester.

Kim has a special treat in store for fans on Tuesday (15.10.19), as the music video for 'Icy' drops at 2pm (BST).

The track is taken from the star's acclaimed debut album 'Clarity', which was released in the summer.

Meanwhile, the German star recently admitted she wants to be ''taken seriously as an artist'' not as a ''transgender artist''.

Kim - who underwent a gender transition when she was 16 - writes songs that are ''relatable to anybody'' and she doesn't want her career to be centred on her gender identity.

She said: ''I don't ever want that to be in my songs much.

''I feel like my songs are good because they're relatable to anybody. I feel like that is a big part of the equality that I want: for people to realise that everybody's just equal and the same and have the same issues and go through the same things emotionally.

''I just want to be taken seriously as an artist -- not as a transgender artist.

''I don't want my career to be about my gender identity.

''I've written too many songs and worked too hard for that.''

However, that doesn't mean that the 'Heart to Break' singer won't stop being a voice for her community.

She added: ''I love being a voice for transgender rights and fighting for what I think is right and making the world a better place.

''Maybe the next generations will have it easier than me.

''I care so much, but at the same time I don't want it to become about [my gender], because I'm really proud of my music.

''I work really hard on my music. It has nothing to do with me being transgender.''

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (18.10.19) from kimpetras.com

The tour dates are:

24 January 2020 - Melkweg Main Hall, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 January 2020 - Docks, Hamburg, Germany

27 January 2020 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

29 January 2020 - Metropol, Berlin, Germany

30 January 2020 - Zappa, Antwerp, Germany

1 February 2020 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

2 February 2020 - Le Trianon, Paris, France

4 February 2020 - Academy Dublin, Ireland

5 February 2020 - Garage, Glasgow, Scotland

7 February 2020 - Academy 2, Birmingham, United Kingdom

8 February 2020 - Academy 2, Manchester, United Kingdom

11 February 2020 - Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, United Kingdom