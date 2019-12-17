Kim Kardashian West has admitted that she photoshopped her daughter North into the family Christmas card.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star decided to just include her immediate family - her husband Kanye West, 42, and their kids, Psalm, seven months, Chicago, 23 months, Saint, four, and North, six - on this year's card but admitted that North had to be digitally added afterwards as she was ''having a day''.

She told chat show host Ellen DeGeneres: ''it was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family...

''It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we'll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me.

''So I said fine we'll just Photoshop her in. So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went thought to get that picture. There's always one.''

It was previously revealed that Kim, 39, deliberately kept the annual card to just her, Kanye and their kids this year as she wanted a ''relaxed'' family Christmas card after last year's one caused so much stress.

A source told People magazine: ''It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card. Last year when Kim arranged it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year. She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo. The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event. No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.''