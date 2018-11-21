Kim Kardashian has admitted Tristan Thompson has found recent episodes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ''awkward''.

The basketball player was accused of being unfaithful to his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian just days before their daughter True was born in April, and the resulting scandal is currently being played out on the family reality show.

While the 'Revenge Body' host and her family are used to seeing their lives replayed on screen and using it as ''therapy'', Khloe's older sister admitted it's been difficult for Tristan.

Kim said: ''It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn't used to this. Unfortunately, that's what was going on in our lives, so six months later, when it replays and they've gotten through what they needed to get through, it's rehashed in front of everyone and everyone's giving their opinions all over again.

''So that is hard for Khloé and I'm sure for Tristan, but it's our reality, and we've learned to kind of use it as a therapy, just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else.''

But the 38-year-old star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with husband Kanye West - explained to talk show host Ellen Degeneres that the family help one another through the tough episodes in various ways, such as live tweeting to take the pressure off ''really brave'' Khloe.

And they are always upfront with one another and stand by their actions on the programme.

She added: ''We all do edit the show, but there's nothing really that we've taken out. So we will let everyone watch and be like, 'Okay, this is what I said about you, and this is how I feel about you or felt about you.' It is what it is.''