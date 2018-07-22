Kim Kardashian West has revealed that her five-year-old daughter North West had to be ''bribed'' with candy for her first fashion campaign for Fendi.
The five-year-old daughter of Kim and her husband Kanye West stars with her mother and grandmother Kris Jenner in a new campaign for Fendi and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she had a steady supply of the youngster's favourite sweets to ensure she sat nicely for the pictures.
Kim said: ''We had gummy bears on set as bribes.''
The 37-year-old star - who also has children Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with Kanye - had a great time working on the campaign with her ''best friends''.
Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: ''I have an extremely close relationship with my mom and daughter. They are my two best friends.
''I had such a comfortable day playing and working with them. I will have these memories forever.''
And Kris, 62, was happy to be a part of Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo project because it puts family to the forefront.
She said: ''Fendi is a family business and it's no surprise that family is first for me.''
Kim added: ''Fendi women are strong and I can connect with that.''
Fendi's Chief Executive Officer Serge Brunschwig previously said of the campaign: ''We wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with, and the complicity between the women of the family.
''We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones. You know that at Fendi we love to dare and surprise.''
