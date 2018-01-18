Kim Jones has announced he is leaving Louis Vuitton.

The designer will step down from his position as men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton after presenting his final autumn/winter 2018 collection for the house on Thursday (18.01.18), and chairman Michael Burke has praised his ''ability to set trends''.

Michael said in a statement:''It has been a huge privilege to work with Kim. His ability to set trends is impeccable and his talent and determination have ensured that Louis Vuitton is firmly placed as the leading brand in luxury menswear today. All of us who have been fortunate to work with Kim wish him continued success in his next venture.''

Kim has been in charge of the menswear department of the LVMH fashion brand for seven years after taking on the role in 2011, and was responsible for increasing the brand's visibility through high-profile collaborations with British artists Jake and Dinos Chapman, and contemporary credibility through a tie-up with streetwear brand Supreme.

At the time of writing, Louis Vuitton has not yet named a successor for Kim's position, however according to Vogue, rumours are already circulating that suggest the British designer could be in the running to replace Christopher Bailey at Burberry when he leaves the fashion house in March.

However, that isn't the only high-profile job Kim has been linked to, as it was reported last year that he was in discussions to succeed Donatella Versace as creative director of Versace.

The 44-year-old designer has been the recipient of two Menswear Designer Of The Year awards at the British Fashion Council award ceremony in 2006 and 2009, and has received three nominations for Man of the Year at the GQ Awards, though he has never taken home a trophy.