KiKi Layne is ''actively plotting'' with her agents to play Storm in Marvel's 'X-Men' franchise.

The 27-year-old actress ''really wants'' to the play the fictional superhero, who has the incredible power of weather control, and admitted that she wants the part because she can relate to the character as a ''powerful'' black woman.

Speaking to Variety at The 24th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica at the weekend, KiKi said: ''She was an image of myself, of a powerful chocolate black woman, and I just think that's an amazing image to have and I really want to play Storm.''

Opening up about her agents and managers being on it: ''Oh, yeah. We are actively plotting, actively plotting.''

Storm was originally portrayed by Halle Berry is four movies, with Alexandra Shipp taking on the role for 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', as well as in Marvel's upcoming ''Dark Phoenix,'' set to hit theaters in June 2019.

KiKi made her movie debut in the 2018 romantic drama, 'If Beale Street Could Talk' - which is set in early-1970s Harlem - and her next film, 'Native Son', will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Though her career so far has been brief, the actress feels ''thankful'' that she's been able to take on projects that are important to her and use her art for good.

She added: ''I'm just feeling thankful that right out of the gate, I get to let audiences know that this is the type of work that really matters to me, and that I recognize that I have the ability to say something with my art, with the projects I choose.''