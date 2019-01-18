Kiki Layne admitted that although she was afraid she would ''fangirl'' over 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink as they shot Kate Spade's latest campaign together.
Kiki Layne says shooting the latest Kate Spade campaign with Julia Garner and Sadie Sink was ''so dope''.
The 27-year-old actress-and-model admitted that although she was afraid she would ''fangirl'' over 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie, 16, and 'Ozark' star Julia, 24, while they shot the latest campaign for the luxury accessory retailer, there was a ''really warm'' feeling on set and everyone was ''really excited'' to be part of the project.
In an interview with Elle magazine, she said: ''At the shoot, working with Julia [Garner] and Sadie [Sink] was so dope. It was supposed to be just three girls having fun, like on a weekend getaway where silly, random stuff was happening.
''You could really feel that everyone was really excited about being a part of this campaign, and we all kind of understood what it meant to be a part of this campaign in particular.
''It was just really warm and Julia and Sadie are super dope. I'm also a huge fan of 'Stranger Things', so as soon as I learned that I was working with Sadie, I was just like 'don't you fan girl her at all' [laughs]. And it dope meeting Julia as well. She's going such great stuff with 'Ozark' and all of that.''
The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' star went on to explain that she was ''really thankful'' to be chosen for the campaign, and loved that the brand chose young women at the beginning of their careers.
She explained: ''I also just love that the brand chose us, these young women who are all starting off our careers in these projects in really dope ways, but it's still very much so the beginning for all of us.
''So I'm really thankful that they even thought to reach out to me. I'm just now hitting twenty thousand followers on Instagram, like, who knows how many I had when they first reached out [laughs].''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.