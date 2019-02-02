KiKi Layne - who stars in 'If Beale Street Could Talk' - has revealed she doesn't think she's famous.
KiKi Layne doesn't think she's famous.
The 27-year-old actress stars in the acclaimed romantic-drama movie 'If Beale Street Could Talk', but KiKi has insisted she's been unaffected by her recent success.
She explained: ''My friends are like: 'How does it feel to be famous?' And I'm like: 'I am not famous. Don't nobody know who I am. I still be living my best life, shopping at your local grocery store, picking up my apples and stuff, and just moving right along.'''
KiKi recently sparked a mini-controversy when she discussed her dream of playing the weather-controlling superhero Storm in an 'X-Men' movie.
Alexandra Shipp, who played Storm in the last 'X-Men' movie, opted to sidestep the comments - and Kiki was surprised by the reaction to her remarks.
Reflecting on the incident, she told the Guardian newspaper: ''I was like: 'Whoa. OK, that escalated quickly.'
''But playing Storm is something I've wanted to do since I was a little girl. I'm not going to ever feel bad about sharing what my dreams are.''
Meanwhile, KiKi recently revealed she feared fangirling over fellow actresses Julia Garner and Sadie Sink during a photoshoot for a Kate Spade campaign.
The Hollywood actress relished the experience of working with Julie, who stars in 'Ozark', and Sadie, who plays Maxine 'Max' Mayfield in 'Stranger Things', despite her initial nerves.
She shared: ''It was just really warm and Julia and Sadie are super dope.
''I'm also a huge fan of 'Stranger Things', so as soon as I learned that I was working with Sadie, I was just like, 'Don't you fangirl her at all'. And it was dope meeting Julia as well.''
