KiKi Layne calls Regina King ''mom''.

The 27-year-old actress struck up a friendship with her 'If Beale Street Could Talk' co-star and she's thankful to have her to turn to for support and advice, as well as 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''There were times on set when she would remind me to trust myself. She was really in my corner. I still call her my 'mom'.

''I met her recently and she reminded me not to get too overwhelmed, she's got a lot of warm energy.

''It was nice to feel so supported and to hear her excitement for where my career may be headed.''

KiKi would love to have a diverse career like Will Smith and not be typecast by her race.

She said: ''Alongside Angela Bassett, Will Smith is the actor I look up to the most, because he's had so much variety in his career and hasn't allowed the industry to put him in a box.

''That's the kind of career I want, where I can do something really heavy, but light, fun stuff too.''

The 'Moonlight' actress has had a successful few years but her ''standout'' was watching Cicely Tyson become the first black woman to receive an honorary Oscar.

She said: ''By far my standout moment of last year was at the Governor's Awards in Hollywood when I witnessed Cicely Tyson receive her honorary Oscar.

''I'm surrounded by all of these people I've looked up to and dreamed of working with and I get to see this woman who has opened doors for so many women who look like me.''