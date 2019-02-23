KiKi Layne calls Regina King ''mom''.

KiKi Layne calls her 'If Beale Street Could Talk' co-star Regina King ''mom''.
The 27-year-old actress struck up a friendship with her 'If Beale Street Could Talk' co-star and she's thankful to have her to turn to for support and advice, as well as 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''There were times on set when she would remind me to trust myself. She was really in my corner. I still call her my 'mom'.
''I met her recently and she reminded me not to get too overwhelmed, she's got a lot of warm energy.
''It was nice to feel so supported and to hear her excitement for where my career may be headed.''
KiKi would love to have a diverse career like Will Smith and not be typecast by her race.
She said: ''Alongside Angela Bassett, Will Smith is the actor I look up to the most, because he's had so much variety in his career and hasn't allowed the industry to put him in a box.
''That's the kind of career I want, where I can do something really heavy, but light, fun stuff too.''
The 'Moonlight' actress has had a successful few years but her ''standout'' was watching Cicely Tyson become the first black woman to receive an honorary Oscar.
She said: ''By far my standout moment of last year was at the Governor's Awards in Hollywood when I witnessed Cicely Tyson receive her honorary Oscar.
''I'm surrounded by all of these people I've looked up to and dreamed of working with and I get to see this woman who has opened doors for so many women who look like me.''
