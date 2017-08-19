Circa Waves' Kieran Shudall says it's ''a shame'' the charts are filled with ''sugary pop acts''.

The 30-year-old rocker has been vocal about his distaste for the state of the charting system and thinks it's sad that legendary acts like the late David Bowie don't feature in the top 10 anymore.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''It's strange. It feels like something is broken with the way it is all working.

''It is a shame that back in the day you used to have people like Carole King and David Bowie, all these great influences but no it is just full of sugary pop.''

However, the 'Fire That Burns' hitmaker says he is not bothered by having his band's music in the charts and says people buying tickets for their shows and the number of streams they receive is a better measure of their success.

He continued: ''It is a shame, but I don't concentrate too much on it because I think people who are into rock 'n' roll and spend money on tickets as apposed to records. We have big streaming numbers so I guess that is how people consume our music genuinely.''

Kieran previously slammed acts like Ed Sheeran and James Arthur for being ''purely commercial''.

He said: ''Bands survive now by people buying gig tickets, the charts.

''I don't like any of the music in the charts, I don't like Ed Sheeran and I don't like James Arthur and the people who see my band don't care about them.

''Rock bands will stay strong as long as record labels don't care too much about the charts because otherwise we will have too many singers that are purely commercial.

''We need people to still invest in bands and good honest music.''