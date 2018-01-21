Kieran Alleyne has quit 5 After Midnight.

The 22-year-old musician shot to fame after performing with his friends Jordan Bruce Lee and Nathan Lewis on UK talent competition 'The X Factor' in 2016 where they finished in third place, but the star has now revealed that just over a year after competing on the show, he is set to go it alone as a solo artist.

In a message posted on Instagram, Kieran said: ''Hi guys.

''I wanted to thank you for all the support and love you have given me over the years. I have reached a point in my career where life has thrown me lots of huge opportunities to grow as an artist and as a man. I wanted to tell you that I have made the difficult disicion to leave the band 5am and 110% focus on becoming a solo artist off the back of the recent changes. I love the industry its my life. I wish Nathan and Jordan every success and they will be superstars in their chosen paths too so please continue to support them and 5am. I want to thank everyone who has supported us and me on the journey. (sic)''

Kieran - who welcomed a baby boy named Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Sophie Johnson in April last year - has admitted he's already begun work on his debut solo venture.

He added: ''The next chapter has started now and I have been working with some amazing writers and producers on my music.

''2018 will be a great year and I will be working my heart out to achieve my dream.

''Love you all. (sic)''

It comes just one month after the star revealed he suffers with a heart condition named bradycardia, which causes a slow and irregular heartbeat.

A source said: ''He is suffering from migraine attacks, and found that he has an irregular heartbeat and bradycardia - he needs to take it easy for the time being and the hospital will continue to monitor his heart.''