Kieran Alleyne has quit 5 After Midnight, just over a year after finishing in third place on 'The X Factor'.
Kieran Alleyne has quit 5 After Midnight.
The 22-year-old musician shot to fame after performing with his friends Jordan Bruce Lee and Nathan Lewis on UK talent competition 'The X Factor' in 2016 where they finished in third place, but the star has now revealed that just over a year after competing on the show, he is set to go it alone as a solo artist.
In a message posted on Instagram, Kieran said: ''Hi guys.
''I wanted to thank you for all the support and love you have given me over the years. I have reached a point in my career where life has thrown me lots of huge opportunities to grow as an artist and as a man. I wanted to tell you that I have made the difficult disicion to leave the band 5am and 110% focus on becoming a solo artist off the back of the recent changes. I love the industry its my life. I wish Nathan and Jordan every success and they will be superstars in their chosen paths too so please continue to support them and 5am. I want to thank everyone who has supported us and me on the journey. (sic)''
Kieran - who welcomed a baby boy named Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Sophie Johnson in April last year - has admitted he's already begun work on his debut solo venture.
He added: ''The next chapter has started now and I have been working with some amazing writers and producers on my music.
''2018 will be a great year and I will be working my heart out to achieve my dream.
''Love you all. (sic)''
It comes just one month after the star revealed he suffers with a heart condition named bradycardia, which causes a slow and irregular heartbeat.
A source said: ''He is suffering from migraine attacks, and found that he has an irregular heartbeat and bradycardia - he needs to take it easy for the time being and the hospital will continue to monitor his heart.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.