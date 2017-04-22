Kiera Knightley returns to 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales'.
Kiera Knightley has made a surprise comeback to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.
The 32-year-old actress, who played Elizabeth Swann in the first three movies in the Disney fantasy film series, will reprise her role in the upcoming 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' - which is also known as 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge' - though it is unclear how big a part she would play.
Eagle-eyed fans were surprised to spot the 'Begin Again' star in a new Japanese trailer for the film, as it was previously thought she wouldn't be back, despite Orlando Bloom, who plays her onscreen lover Will Turner, also making a return to the franchise, and Brenton Thwaites cast as their teenage son Henry.
The new trailer, which features Japanese narration, shows clips of the film scenes, including one of Knightley as Elizabeth, in which she can be seen doing something off camera wearing a corset dress with her hair in curls, although that is all that can be seen before the camera flicks back to Bloom.
The film, directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, is centered on Captain Jack Sparrow - played by Johnny Depp - and his war against old rival Captain Armando Slazar, played by Javier Bardem, with Sparrow searching for the legendary Trident of Poseidon in order to defeat him.
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' is released in cinemas on May 26.
