Kidd Creole has been charged with murder.

The Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five musician - whose real name is Nathaniel Glover - was apprehended by police over the stabbing of John Jolly, a 55-year-old homeless man, in New York earlier this week.

A police report obtained by Rolling Stone magazine read: ''On Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at [11:52 p.m.], police responded to a 911 call of a male possibly stabbed at East 44 Street and 3 Avenue within the confines of the 17 Precinct.

''Upon arrival, police observed a 55-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the torso. EMS also responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased ... The investigation is ongoing.''

Surveillance video identified the 57-year-old rapper, and he was arrested on Wednesday (02.08.17).

Authorities told the New York Daily News newspaper that 'The Message' MC works as a handyman and security guard near the site of the incident and was on his way to work when a row broke out.

A police source told the outlet the two men had an argument, while another insider claimed Glover thought Jolly - who is a convicted sex offender - was ''hitting on him''.

The first source said: ''They had no prior relationship. They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.''

The second source said: ''He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.''

Passers-by called emergency services just before midnight on Tuesday (01.08.17) because they thought Jolly had passed out, but first responders discovered multiple stab wounds to his chest, and had him rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he later died.

Kidd Creole had been due to perform with the Furious Five at Dell Music Center in Philadelphia alongside Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Sugarhill Gang, Das Efx and Silk later this month, but the group's name now appears to have been removed from event listings.