Khloe Kardashian's baby registry is worth over $90,000.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a daughter into the world next months, and for friends and family members unsure of what to buy for the tot, the 33-year-old beauty has a gift list crammed with expensive items.

According to TMZ, Khloe has registered at high-end baby boutique Couture Kids, and her wish list boasts a $10,000 crib, a $600 Versace changing bag, a blanket by the same designer for $365 and even a Givenchy Kids leather jacket, which retails at $1,450.

A source told the website most of the items in the registry are pink, but another insider admitted the 'Revenge Body' host came close to picking out one of everything stocked by the store.

Last week, Khloe went shopping with her mother Kris Jenner and the 62-year-old matriarch splurged over $8,000 on nursery items from Hollywood baby boutique Petit Tresor for her next granddaughter.

Kris - who is already a grandmother to eight - splashed out $3,600 on three giant stuffed giraffes, and spent $4,200 on a matching pink nursery glider chair and ottoman set, as well as $550 on an unusual silver high chair.

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed she is thinking of giving her daughter a name beginning with T.

Khloe and her sisters - Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie - all have names beginning with K, and whilst the blonde beauty hasn't completely abandoned the idea of sticking with that tradition, she is thinking of starting her own.

When a Twitter user asked if she was going to pick a moniker beginning with a K, Khloe replied: ''I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know.''

Her comments came after she previously revealed before she knew the gender of her tot that she would call her baby Tristan Jr. if she were to have a boy, but admitted she was struggling with a girl's name.

She said: ''[Naming the baby] is the hardest. I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior. Tristan Jr. For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K, or a T. For Tristan.''

Khloe has often talked of her struggles to come up with a moniker for her daughter, as she previously took to Twitter to bemoan her indecisiveness.

When one fan told her they couldn't wait to find out what she names her baby, Khloe replied: ''Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby (sic)''