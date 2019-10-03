Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been thinking about getting back together with Tristan Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ''toying'' with the idea of getting back together with Tristan Thompson.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star dumped the 28-year-old basketball player back in February after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but it seems he could be in with a shot at another chance with her as they've been spending more and more time together recently.
A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Tristan has showed more of an interest.
''He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé.
''It seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan.''
However, the 35-year-old beauty's friends and family aren't happy about her falling for Tristan's charm once again and have been quick to remind her of his unfaithful ways and disrespectful behaviour.
The insider explained: ''Everyone thinks she deserves better.
''But it seems Khloé needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn't.''
Tristan - who was also accused of cheating on Khloé when she was pregnant in 2018 - has been pulling out all the stops recently in the hope of winning the reality TV star back.
He even attempted to kiss her while putting their daughter True to bed shortly before her first birthday.
Speaking on her family's E! show, she explained recently: ''He was just kind of lingering ... He was like, 'So, do you want to grab a glass of wine?'
''I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get.' Then this morning he was like, 'Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.' ... Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he'll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.''
