Khloé Kardashian has confirmed she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old reality star has been the centre of pregnancy rumours for months, and in an Instagram post uploaded to the site on Wednesday (20.12.17), the beauty finally confirmed she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a child together next year.

Posting a snap of her burgeoning baby bump with her and Tristan's hands over it, she wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also thanked her fans for sending ''positive vibes'' in the wake of the rumours, and for ''understanding'' her desire to keep the news private between her family and friends for as long as possible.

She continued: ''Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. (sic)''

Khloe - who is yet to confirm the gender of her expected baby - is ''nervous'' for the coming months, but has said she's also feeling ''overjoyed'' at the thought of starting a family with the NBA star.

She concluded in her Instagram post: ''I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! (sic)''