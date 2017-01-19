Khloé Kardashian is set to launch a ''limited edition'' Good Hoodie for Good American.

The 32-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who co-founded the denim brand with Emma Grede in September last year - has revealed she will be expanding her collection to include an exclusive pull over jumper, which will be emblazoned with ''every letter'' of the alphabet on each item, and will be available to buy on Thursday (19.01.17).

The blonde beauty announced the news on social media with a picture of her adorning a navy blue hoodie with the varsity letter 'K' on the front, which she shared to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''Introducing my @goodamerican limited-edition Good Hoodie, launching TOMORROW at 9am PST, exclusively on GoodAmerican.com!! Available in every letter! I practically live in mine! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican (sic).''

The company teased the news of the new addition to their photo-sharing site earlier this week.

Alongside an enlarged image of one of the alphabet motif, they wrote: ''Are you ready for Good Hoodie? Our limited edition varsity letter hoodie in A-Z coming exclusively to goodamerican.com this Thursday 1.19 @ 9am PST #goodsquad #goodhoodie (sic).''

And the fashion house is ''excited as f**k'' for the big unveil.

They shared a video announcing the details of the launch, including a countdown, on social media.

They wrote: ''Excited AF about the launch of our limited edition Good Hoodie. Available in every letter of the alphabet in sizes 0/1, 2/3 and 4/5. Good Hoodie has an oversized fit, is made in the USA and retails for $160 USD. First drop this Thursday 1.19 @ 9am PST exclusively on goodamerican.com - be there to get yours #goodsquad#goodhoodie (sic).''

Whilst another post read: ''Not long now! Good Hoodie, our limited edition varsity hoodie, is available in every letter A-Z. The first drop is tomorrow at 9am PT exclusively at goodamerican.com - get yours then #goodsquad #goodhoodie (sic).''