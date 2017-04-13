Khloé Kardashian never used to wear denim ''at all''.

The 32-year-old television personality recently co-created the fashion label Good American with her London-based business partner Emma Grede, and the garments range from sizes six to 24, but the reality star has admitted she went ''a long time'' without wearing any products made from the material because she struggled to find the perfect fit.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who would say: ' We don't carry that size here'. I was always so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn't wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier. They said they didn't dress people my size. It's shocking.''

But the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has designed her fashion range to accommodate all body shapes because she doesn't want women to feel how she did, and instead wants to boost her customers confidence.

She explained: ''The line is all about empowerment ... making women feel great about themselves and embracing women of all shapes

''No one does our size range and makes sure it all sits together in one location ... we believe trends transcend size.''

The 'Revenge Body' host has been praised as a ''fearless woman'' and a ''proper business partner'' who is always involved in every part of the creative process and decision making elements to the project.

Emma said: ''She is fearless in her choices a. She's a proper business partner - we speak, text and email all the time.''

And Khloé - who is currently dating 26-year-old sportsman Tristan Thompson - ''loves'' being an entrepreneur.

She told ES magazine: ''I love being a businesswoman.''