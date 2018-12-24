Singer/songwriter Khalid has revealed that he suffers from social anxiety and admitted it can affect him when he is meeting fans or before he goes on stage.
Khalid is suffering from social anxiety.
The 20-year-old singer/songwriter opened up to his fans on Twitter about the ''overwhelming'' disorder and admitted it can affect him when he is meeting fans or before he goes on stage.
Social anxiety disorder is a long-lasting and overwhelming fear of being judged, negatively evaluated, or rejected in a social or performance situation.
He tweeted: ''shoutout to social anxiety haha,'' before going on to engage with fans about his issues.
He explained: ''it's something I've gained I feel like. Making friends used to be so easy and sh*t now I'm like... let me just go home. it's also maintenance haha I feel like I miss out on a lot by never wanting to go out (sic).''
When one fan asked if meeting fans sets off his social anxiety, he replied: ''Just depends on the environment! Meeting someone 1 v 1 is easier for me then meeting and talking to someone in front of hella people. going out in public is a little hard, being recorded non stop, everyone staring at you and sh*t (sic).''
When one fan insisted that he signed up for the celebrity life, Khalid hit back saying: ''actually, my life is mine lol come on now. don't do that.''
He also admitted that he used to get extremely nervous before performing but has managed to get it under control now.
When asked if he feels anxious during his shows, he wrote: ''I used to! Only before I walk on stage. I love interacting with everyone.''
Khalid also got support from his fellow celebrities, with Missy Elliot tweeting: ''Anxiety is real... I know.''
And Bebe Rexha insisted she would be there for him, if he would just reply to her texts. After he tweeted: ''was just thinking, it's like, I want to make new friends but sh*t... it's HARD. All this pressure in my chest, all the overthinking, etc,'' she replied: ''I feel you... Respond to my texts! And you'll have a friend (sic).''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....