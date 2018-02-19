Khalid stopped his concert at Manchester Academy on Saturday (17.02.18) to comfort a crying fan.

The 'Young Dumb & Broke' hitmaker spotted a young girl - who he said looked around eight years old - weeping in the front row and had to check she was OK as he described her as ''the cutest in the world''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I saw her crying and had to jump down she was the cutest in the world ... She was like 8. (sic)''

In a video of the moment filmed by a fan, Khalid - whose full name is Khalid Amhearst Robinson - can be heard saying: ''Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry!''

The 20-year-old singer is no doubt protective of his audience after he previously claimed he was groped by a fan.

In November, Khalid alleged that he was inappropriately touched on his bottom, though he did not disclose where the incident is said to have taken place.

He wrote on Twitter: ''lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f**kin old are we??? (sic)''

Khalid said he loves getting the chance to meet with his fans, however, they should also be respectful.

He added: ''I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don't disrespect me when I'm being nice (sic)''

When one of his 1.4 million followers asked what he did after it happened, he simply wrote: ''I left.''

The 'Reasons' hitmaker says he tried to remain calm in the awkward situation and didn't show any ''anger''.

When another follow said if it was the other way around it ''would've been blown up'', he replied: ''yeah I ignored it bc I don't like showing anger in front of anyone (sic)''

Khalid reassured his fans saying that the person had by no means made him think twice about interacting with his fans in the future.

He wrote: ''One sh*tty person isn't going to keep me away from anybody, I really love you guys (sic)''

The 'Coaster' singer said that he decided to speak up about what happened to him to encourage other people who have been through something similar to talk about it.

He said: ''spoke about it bc it can happen to anybody! (sic)''