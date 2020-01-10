Khalid has praised Craig David's ''hidden ad-libs'' on his new track 'Eleven' as ''fly''.

The 'Young, Dumb and Broke' hitmaker has gushed about how ''super dope'' it was to get the Garage King on his latest single and credited him with making the track shine.

Speaking to Zane Lowe via FaceTime on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Khalid said of the '7 Days' hitmaker: ''Oh yeah. Oh my God. Craig is super cool, he's super dope and we got some of him tucked up in the back of that record for sure, a couple of hidden ad-libs, vocal chops, all that.

''He's awesome. He's amazing.

''He definitely has the ad lib that's just fly and it's soaring across the song and I feel like it really makes it what it was in the first place. So I'm thankful that he's on it.''

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter says the R&B number - which is inspired by the likes of Timbaland and and late 'Try Again' singer Aaliyah - is ''perfect'' for driving to and he hopes his fans are just as excited about his ''new era'' as he is.

He said: ''I love making music you can drive to, and I feel like 'Eleven 'is the perfect track to just play on your stereo, grip the wheel of your car, and just, I mean, just go where the wind takes you. ''That's what this song makes me feel like.

''This one I wanted to do something different.

''My mom lives, breathes, sleeps R&B music, so I really feel like this is the ode to just people who came before me, and I really love the song.

''It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good.

''You just wanted to turn it on and just drive just to nowhere.

''I'm just more excited to see what my fans think because for me they're the reason why I'm here.

''I mean they got me here, they got me this far.

''So I'm excited for them to receive it and just accept the new era.''

'Eleven' follows last year's 'Up All Night' and his acclaimed second studio album 'Free Spirit'.