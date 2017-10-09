Khalid has announced a UK tour for 2018.

The 19-year-old singer/songwriter will bring his 'American Teen Tour' to England and Scotland to perform a hat-trick of shows for his British-based fans, starting at London's Hammersmith Apollo on Valentine's Day (14.02.18).

After that he will make the journey to the north west of England to play a concert at the Manchester Academy on February 17, before heading to Scotland.

Khalid will conclude his mini-tour in Glasgow on February 18, 2018.

The star has been getting plenty of performance practice in this year after finishing a 38-date 'American Teen Tour' in the US.

The 'Location' hitmaker has also supported Lorde across Europe on her 'Melodrama Tour', and played a gig at London's The Dome.

The newly-announced run of shows will be the US singer/songwriter's first headline tour outside of America.

As well as being busy on the road, Khalid has tasted some awards success after he took home the Best New Artist prize at this year's MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

He beat off competition from Miley Cyrus' sister Noah as well as Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A, and Julia Michaels to land the prestigious prize.

Khalid is no doubt hoping to win an MTV double after he was given the nod for the Best New category for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which will take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on November 12.

But he will face stiff competition from the likes of Julia, Rag'n'Bone Man, Dua Lipa, and KYLE.

Khalid's 'American Teen Tour' dates:

14th February, 2018 - Eventim Apollo, London

17th February, 2018 - Manchester Academy

18th February, 2018 - Glasgow O2 Academy