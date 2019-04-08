Khalid has announced the UK leg of his 'Free Spirit World Tour'.

The 'Young Dumb & Broke' hitmaker will play four dates in support of his recently released third studio album 'Free Spirit', kicking off at The O2 in London on September 17 and wrapping at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on September 22.

Speaking in a video announcement for the UK shows, the Grammy-nominated star said: ''Hey, what's up guys, it's Khalid here, I'm super excited to announce that I will be coming back to play a couple of shows for you guys.

''I will be playing in London, Belfast (Northern Ireland), Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds.

''Stoked. I'm excited. Tickets go on sale Friday, don't miss out.''

The US star - whose fans include Sir Elton John and Pink - will be supported by UK stars Mabel and RAYE.

Getting to do his first headline arena tour is a dream come true for the 21-year-old star.

He said recently: ''I'm more excited for this tour than I have been for any of my other tours because I know that the experience is going to be bigger than me and it's going to be something that I've looked forward to all my life.

''I'm just very appreciative that I get to be able to do an arena tour because that's something very rare. Being 21 and being able to do my first arena tour, that's the dream.''

Khalid made his debut with the single 'Location' in 2016, and since then he has collaborated with everyone from Shawn Mendes, Halsey and Benny Blanco to Calvin Harris and Billie Eilish.

Recently, the singer/songwriter teamed up with Pink on the album title track on her forthcoming album, 'Hurts 2B Human', which is released on April 26.

Tickets for Khalid's UK dates go on sale on Friday (12.04.19) from 10am.

Khalid 2019 UK tour dates:

September 17, The O2, London

September 20, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

September 21, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

September 22, First Direct Arena, Leeds