Kevin Willmott is ''pleased'' 'BlacKkKlansman' could shed light on the current political landscape of the US.
BlacKkKlansman' writer Kevin Willmott is ''pleased'' he could make a film that reflected the current political climate of the US.
The American drama explores present-day racial issues through its true story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and the 59-year-old director thinks ''this is a really historic time'' and he's glad his film could shed light on some of the ''scary'' issues the country is facing in his opinion under President Donald Trump.
Speaking at the Producers Guild of America's Produced By panel in New York City on Saturday (10.11.18), he said: ''This is a really historic time. I think we are living in a moment that is not an ordinary time, it's a time that people look back and they'll say, 'Wow, that's when it happened.
''That was when it was either going to go to hell or it was going to come back.' And this is a critical time, I think in the history of country, and I'm just pleased that we were able to make a film that reflected what happened in the country.
''You've got a nationalist as the leader of the United States and he's demonised whole groups of people every day. And this is not normal. And it's a scary time.''
Willmott believes that ''hate has become a part of the mainstream'' and expressed his disbelief the current political landscape in America.
He said: ''That kind of hate has become a part of the mainstream and it's in the White House right now ... I think if we had tried to write this and said this is what's happening. People would be all, 'What? Are you kidding? This is crazy. You can't expect us to buy this crap?' And it's happened.''
