Kevin Simm loved being in Liberty X, but was never a fan of the dance routines because he isn't a great mover.
Kevin Simm hates dancing.
The 36-year-old singer admits his solo career is ''worlds apart'' from his work with Liberty X and though he enjoyed the music the group - which also featured Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon and Kelli Young - made, he was never a fan of the accompanying stage routines.
He said: ''[My solo music] is worlds apart from Liberty X as that was more of a dance-y type R'n'B pop garage sound, which obviously being a boy and girl group worked for us at the time.
''But you had to think about performances and bloody dance routine.
''I enjoyed the music. But I don't miss the dance routine, purely because I looked like an idiot - I just couldn't dance.''
When it comes to his solo music, Kevin thinks it is important to be ''honest'' in his songwriting.
He said: ''I wanted to just make honest music, the stuff which people when they hear it will know I've put my soul into. Rather than writing tracks with a hook-y chorus. I didn't want to jump on the Justin Bieber bandwagon.''
Kevin - who returned to the public eye when he won 'The Voice' earlier this year - reunited with Liberty X for a one-off performance in the summer, but he isn't interested in a full time return to the band.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I actually performed with Liberty X at Birmingham Pride after winning 'The Voice' and it was good fun.
''But I'm 36 now and the whole dancing around stuff is not something I really enjoy that much.
''I never say never though, the guys in the band are some of my best friends and it's a laugh when we get back together. But as far as a long time thing, I don't think so.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.